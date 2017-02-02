Tough charity challenge for Eskbank family

The family of Christopher Nelson have challenged themselves to a tough New Year’s resolution to help raise money for a charity close to their hearts.

Donna Nelson, Christopher’s mother, alongside his fiancé Steffi, sister Becca and 19 close friends have signed themselves up for this year’s Tough Mudder in an effort to raise much needed funds for the Sick Kids Friends Foundation (SKFF).

In just over a year, Donna, from Eskbank, has raised more than £5,500 for SKFF in memory of her son, who died unexpectedly in Amsterdam in 2015 at the age of 24.

The grief-stricken mum started the appeal by collecting donations at her son’s funeral and, with the help of family and friends, has since arranged a variety of successful fundraising events including cycling 200 miles from Edinburgh to Iona and a 10,000ft skydive. June’s Tough Mudder is next on the list.

Donna said: “We want to keep the memory of our beloved son alive and continue to raise money for such a great cause in his name.

“When Christopher was younger, he was constantly in and out of A&E at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children with different sporting injuries, and in some cases he was bed ridden.

“SKFF supplied him with a games console which they brought to him so he could play it without having to get up. It made the world of difference not only to him but to us.”

The money raised is being used to enhance the bed spaces for children in the hospital and provide games and DVDs to keep them entertained during their stay.

Donna added: “When we were informed that SKFF wanted to use the money raised to improve the bed spaces at the new hospital we were delighted. We wanted the money to be used for kids who have to stay in hospital overnight or over a period of time. We couldn’t be happier.”