Town centre plans advance in Newtongrange

A design team has been appointed by Midlothian Council to revitalise and improve Newtongrange town centre.

LDA Design was among eight companies to bid for the contract to look at opportunities for beneficial changes to the central area including around Newtongrange Railway station.

A council spokesman said: “We’re delighted to announce LDA as the successful bidder. LDA has a sterling reputation for delivering excellent regeneration projects through genuine engagement with local communities.

“It’s great to have them on board so we can move forwards with plans to see Newtongrange town centre transformed for the benefit of local people.”

With the design team in place, a masterplan will be drawn up to promote “thriving, vibrant neighbourhoods” and bring long-term social and economic benefits to the local community.

It is anticipated the masterplanning work will be complete at the end of this year after which its implementation would take place over a number of years.

The council spokesman added: “Local people will be consulted on all aspects of the redesign project to make sure the improvements benefit the community as a whole.”

Newtongrange Community Council chairman Jason Ferry, who sits on the Newtongrange Partnership Group with council officers and other community representatives, said: “I’m glad the planners have now been appointed so we can start to look at what this might look like for the town rather than just discussing what it could be.

“I think it has great potential to take Newtongrange forward, as previously we have not had redevelopment of this scale.

“However, I’m still cautious that we need to keep our community facilities, and the community council will continue to work to preserve and rejuvenate these facilities within the new plan.”