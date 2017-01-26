Town set for lottery windfall

Lottery luck has landed in Loanhead after it was revealed that players of the Postcode Lottery in the town are set to share an amazing £3 million prize pot.

EH20 9 has been drawn as the next winning postcode sector for the coveted Postcode Millions prize, which is won every month in Great Britain, thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players in the postcode sector will find out exactly how much they have won on Saturday, and the full winning postcode will also be announced on the day.

The news has sparked great excitement in the town.

Loanhead Community Council chairman Pat Kenny said: “I think it’s fantastic for the people of Loanhead. I wish all the winners all the best with their new found fortune.

“It can only be good for Loanhead in many ways.”

Local councillor Kelly Parry (SNP) said: “This is fantastic news for the Loanhead area, and particularly when many are feeling the pinch after Christmas.

“The process has made for a very exciting week in Loanhead with lots of speculation about which lucky postcode has been drawn from within the EH20 9 area.

“Players from Loanhead have also made a vital contribution to charities across Scotland and what a fantastic way to be rewarded.”

Matt Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, said: “I’m looking forward to meeting our lucky winners in Loanhead.”