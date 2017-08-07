A702 delays expected as roadworks continue

Drivers can expect major delays on the A702 until early next week.

Carriageway resurfacing works from Easter Howgate to Bush and from Glencorse to Easter Howgate started on Monday and will continue until Friday between 9.30am-3.30pm.

And from next Sunday until Monday, there will be resurfacing work between 6am-8pm from Hartside to Carlops.

Traffic will be escorted through the works via a convoy system.

Road users are being advised that they should plan their journey times accordingly.

This scheme will benefit around 6500 vehicles, which use this stretch of the A702 daily, by improving the condition of the carriageway and associated verges.