Bypass capacity  issue raised at  Holyrood by MSP

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs has pressed Transport Minister Humza Yousaf on the capacity of Edinburgh’s city bypass.

Mr Briggs raised the matter at Question Time in the Scottish Parliament last Thursday about the notorious road, which the Scottish Government expects an extra 10,000 vehicles a day on by 2022. The transport minister said he was committed to making further improvements on the bypass.

Afterwards, Mr Briggs said: “While the long overdue improvements at Sheriffhall are welcome, ministers need to set out in more detail what specific plans the government is working on to increase capacity along the length of the bypass.

“The minister has said he supports the use of smart motorway technology but he needs to go further and assess whether this could be used to allow the hard shoulder to be used at peak times.

“I will continue to press the Scottish Government to address the concerns of Lothian commuters and businesses and ensure that the city bypass is truly fit for purpose given existing congestion issues and the increase in traffic it is going to have to carry in the years ahead.”