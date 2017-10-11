Call for crackdown on speeding

Residents on a Midlothian road are calling for a crackdown on speeding motorists amid fears they are taking their lives in their hands.

The problems on the A702 at Silverburn are so bad that one man even bought his own speedgun to gauge traffic.

And he has found that drivers were travelling an average of almost 20mph above the limit.

Iain Finlay said that despite the road being a 40mph limit, he has clocked an average speed of 59mph.

“We’ve complained to the council, and we’ve complained to the police,” he said.

“We can’t get anyone to police it.

“It’s a very, very dangerous road.

“It’s a rat run between Edinburgh and the M6. We’re getting more and more lorries using it.

“When we try to come out of our drive to get on to the main road, we’re virtually reversing into a flow of traffic. We can’t see round the corners.

“It’s like Russian roulette, you’re taking your life into your hands.

“We see all sort of law-breaking things. They are overtaking on a blind road.

“We get lorries overtaking lorries, and even people on their phones.

“We just want to be safe outside our own homes.

“We need the traffic to be down to 30mph.

“A few years ago, there was a tanker at the corner along from my house, the driver lost it and ended up in the field with the cattle.

“There was a brand new Range Rover written off nearby.

“The woman next door has had five cats that have all been killed one after the other.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the road had not been identified as a problem.

He said: “The A702 is assessed, along with the rest of the network, on an annual basis.

“Road safety improvements are prioritised to make the best use of our resources and target those locations with opportunities for casualty reduction.

“The A702 at this location has not been identified as an area for further investigation.”