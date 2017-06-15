Cycle path plans for Mayfield welcomed

Plans for a new cycle path to improve links to and from Mayfield were welcomed last week by the local community council.

Dave Kenny from Midlothian Council revealed the proposal for a new cycle pathway at Kippielaw Steadings which would link the under construction Newbattle High School Campus to the Dalkeith Campus, removing the need to cross the busy Easthouses Road.

Speaking at the community council’s latest meeting he said: “This would be fantastic. You currently have to cross the main road, which isn’t very good for youngsters and families. We are looking for support to get a feasibility study to discuss the proposals with all the people directly effected. There is money available and I think Sustrans are also supportive.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Mayfield and Easthouses to link up to other communities, and in the longer term we are looking at linking up Mayfield to Gorebridge.”

Community council chairman Robert Hogg welcomed the news, adding: “It’s a good thing for the community, it’s great that it would link up with the local doctor’s surgery.”