Fatal road collision on city bypass

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision on the city bypass.

The incident happened at around 11.35pm on Thursday (December 29) on the eastbound carriageway of the A720, between Sheriffhall and the Dalkeith junction.

A 19-year-old man sustained serious injuries after his Renault Clio collided with the road barrier.

The Scottish Ambulance Service attended, however, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road Policing Officers closed the road for six hours while they conducted inquiries at the scene. Anyone who can assist with their ongoing investigation is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Andy Miller from the Road Policing Unit said: “Sadly this collision resulted in the death of a young man and our sympathies are with his family and friends at this time.

“We are still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I would ask any motorists who were on the city bypass at the time and witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.