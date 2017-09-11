Transport chiefs urged: ‘Reopen Forth Road Bridge’

Transport bosses have been urged to reopen the Forth Road Bridge to ease traffic chaos on its replacement.

The Queensferry Crossing has been hit by severe traffic chaos since it opened, with tailbacks up to six miles long on both sides of the Forth.

Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “We all knew and accepted there was going to be an element of tourist traffic when the bridge opened but what we are seeing is surely beyond that.

“Many of my constituents have horror stories of the time it is taking to get over the bridge or about the surrounding roads.

“I think the time has come to consider opening up the Forth Road Bridge, even partially with a contra flow, to try to relieve some of these problems, just temporarily, until it is ready to take buses and the new bridge goes up to 70mph.

“Nobody wants to diminish the achievement of this great new crossing but at the same time nobody wants to be sitting in their car for hours every day just to cross a bridge.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The Queensferry Crossing is only in its first few days of operation.

“We expect that road users are taking the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the new layout and the bridge itself which is in turn slowing traffic and causing queuing.”