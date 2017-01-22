Update on A7 action plan released by Transport Scotland

A review of the comprehensive vision for the A7 put forward by campaigners has been completed by Transport Scotland.

Further work has also been carried out to produce a route accident reduction plan for the road.

And action is now being taken forward to improve its safety and operation.

The focus is deliver immediate improvements , and an initial investment of more than £240,000 is being made.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The work being put forward in the coming months will address many of the issues brought forward by the A7 Action Group.

‘‘Our annual maintenance programme, which has seen investment of more than £23 million since 2007, continues, and the A7 is reviewed annually to establish where safety improvements can be made.

“Transport Scotland will be holding further discussions with the A7 Action Group on progress to make sure that they are kept fully up to date and that representatives are given the opportunity to raise any concerns.

“Some of the items on the action plan fall outside the scope of our current programmes, but nothing is being ruled out for the future.

“We are undertaking a review of the national transport strategy and strategic transport projects review within the current parliament to establish what transport in Scotland should look like in the coming years.

“The process will include the opportunity for stakeholders, including the A7 Action Group, to contribute their views.

“The initial work for the Borders Transport Corridors study is getting underway to examine the case for extending the Borders Railway along with improvements to the A1, A7 and A68, with emerging findings to be reported by the end of 2017.”