Travellers moved on again from Newtongrange site

Travellers last week returned to the Newtongrange housing estate they were evicted from just three weeks previously, before being moved on again.

It is believed this is the same group of around half a dozen caravans and other vehicles which appeared in Hopefield, Bonnyrigg, around the time of their eviction from vacant land by the road in and out of the Orchard Grange estate in Newtongrange.

With the site only recently tidied up by landowners Scottish Enterprise, the travellers returned at the beginning of last week, leaving local residents concerned.

One of them, Chris Kinsman, said: “It is clear that they were the same group with the same vehicles etc. As a resident group we were very angry that this situation repeated itself particularly so soon.

“Hopefully the land owners can move swiftly to secure the site and prevent a return for a third time.

“They have left a large amount of waste once again.”

Police and the travellers liaison officer went out to speak with the travellers and the site owner’s agent raised another court action on Friday.

A spokesman for Midlothian Council said: “Following the removal of the travellers, the site shall now be cleared of any waste material.

“Discussions will then take place between Midlothian Council, who maintain the site, and the owners, Scottish Enterprise, to establish what measures can be taken to prevent any unauthorised access to the site in the future.”