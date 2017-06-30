Travellers return to Newtongrange

Travellers have returned to the Newtongrange housing estate they were evicted from just three weeks before.

It is believed this is the same group of around half a dozen caravans which appeared in Hopefield, Bonnyrigg around the time of their eviction from vacant land by the road in and out of the Orchard Grange estate in Newtongrange.

With the site only recently tidied up by landowners Scottish Enterprise the travellers have returned leaving local residents concerned.

One of them, Chris Kinsman said: “It is clear that they are the same group with the same vehicles etc.

“As a resident group we are very angry that this situation has repeated itself particularly so soon and we worry about the state that the field and surrounding woodland will be left in this time.

“Police have been made aware once again but it seems that the process is very slow for raising another eviction notice or whether indeed the last eviction notice is still valid and enforceable.

“Currently residents of the estate feel uncomfortable allowing their children to play on the field which is a real shame and frustration particularly as we are just about to commence the school summer holidays.”

A spokesman for Midlothian Council said: “The travellers moved back onto the land they had previously been removed from. The police contact and the travellers liaison officer have both been out to speak with them and, we understand, the site owner’s agent will be raising another court action today (Friday).

“Scottish Enterprise own this site and the council maintain it on its behalf.”