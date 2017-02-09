Tree removal in Pathhead

An emergency scheme to remove hazardous trees adjacent to the A68 at Pathhead village will take place from 8am until 4pm on Sunday (February 12).

One tree has been identified as carrying the infection Kretchzmaria deusta – causing serious rot and decay to the tree – with the risk of parts of the tree falling onto the nearby trunk road, and adjacent pavements.

A second tree, to the south of Pathhead Main Street, is also showing serious signs of decay – although it is not thought to be suffering from the same infection – and is also being removed during the same scheme. This will reduce the need for a similar closure in the future.

This work requires a full closure of the A68 trunk road in Pathhead, to allow access for machinery and workers and ensure the safety of road users and pedestrians; with a signed diversion route in operation.

Northbound traffic will be diverted via the B6367 Tynehead Road, north of Fala, west to the A7 south of Middleton, north to the A720 city bypass to re-join the A68 at the Millerhill Junction.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via the A7 from the A720 city bypass to the B6367 Tynehead Junction, south of Middleton, then eastwards where traffic will re-join the A68 north of Fala.

Tom Wallace, account manager for Amey, the company responsible for maintaining the south east trunk roads network, said: “We are fortunate to have identified this particularly hazardous infected tree in time. A member of our landscaping team was reviewing the trees in the area and identified the risk with both of these trees to road users and pedestrians.

“We appreciate the patience and support of the local community, who may be inconvenienced by this emergency work, but it is vital that we remove this tree to ensure the continued safety of the travelling public and the residents of Pathhead.”

This emergency work has been planned in consultation in Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, local residents, community groups, bus operating companies, the emergency services and Midlothian Council.