Tributes paid as Lois wins top care award

Lois McNeill, who works with Bright Care's Edinburgh branch, has been named Care Worker of the Year 2016

A warm-hearted carer, who devotes her life to looking after other people, is going to be looked after herself in sumptuous style.

