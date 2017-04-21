True survivor keeps dreaming

He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer at the tender age of four and was forced to have his right eye removed in order to survive.

And now, after overcoming reconstruction surgery and other health complications, Ryan Walker (18), from Penicuik, is determined not to let the past get in the way of his dream of becoming a musician.

The self-proclaimed ‘One-Eyed Musician’ from Penicuik wants to inspire other children to stick to their goals – no matter what they’ve experienced in the past. Up until now, the teenager said he never believed in himself enough to pursue his love of music but after his grandad, who bought Ryan his first guitar, died a few months ago, things changed.

He added: “My drive and passion for music is what keeps me going and I’d like to become a musician. I don’t want to be a superstar, I just want to be someone that will inspire others never to give up on their dream.”

To donate to Ryan’s dream, visit his GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/gx9xa-one-eyed-musician-music-vs-cancer