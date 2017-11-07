Turning red for Poppyscotland

Dalkeith Country Park is joining a host of Scotland’s most famous buildings, structures and sculptures, in lighting up Poppy red to raise awareness for the annual fundraising campaign run by Poppyscotland.

The 19th Century, 12 sided Orangerie, adjacent to the newly redeveloped Restoration Yard, will glow red every night until Sunday (November 12) in a powerful and visual show of support for the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

While the ‘Light Up Red’ campaign has been running for six years, 2017 has seen the most support yet with more than 30 iconic landmarks taking part to support this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “It’s fantastic to see Scotland lighting up red once again for the Scottish Poppy Appeal, and we’ve been blown away by the country’s support.

“We hope that when people see wonderful iconic structures like the Orangerie at Dalkeith Country Park glowing red over the Remembrance weekend they will think about the many ways they, too, can go the extra mile in their support for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

“Whether it’s putting a little bit more in the Poppy tin, or doing something completely different to raise money, every penny helps us to offer life-changing support so we can be there when they call for backup.”

Remko Plooij, Commercial Director at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “It’s an honour to support this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal alongside so many other iconic Scottish landmarks.

“We hope that by lighting up the Orangerie we’ll be helping raise the profile of the Poppy Appeal campaign and support those who have served in our Armed Forces.”

Among the venues taking part is Ayr Racecourse, Edinburgh Airport, The Kelpies, The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh Castle, St Giles Cathedral, Scone Palace, Glasgow Cathedral and Brodick Castle.