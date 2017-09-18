Two guinea pigs abandoned in Bonnyrigg

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two guinea pigs were abandoned in a children’s buggy.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted on Saturday (September 16) after the two guinea pigs were discovered at the Lasswade playing fields on Rosewell Road, Bonnyrigg by a member of the public the night before.

The two guinea pigs were abandoned in this children's buggy.

Senior Inspector Stuart Murray said, “This was a very cruel act and the pair could have easily escaped their cage and been injured or even killed by a car. We’re very glad they were rescued before they came to harm.

“The two guinea pigs, named Bramble and Blackberry by staff at our centre in Edinburgh, will stay in our care until we find them the loving new home they deserve.

“We are asking anyone in the area who may know who dumped them in this way to contact us as soon as possible on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.