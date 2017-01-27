Views from the Pews - Is that what the Bible really says?

Often as I speak with people about the Bible, I will hear them say, “Well, that’s your interpretation, but I have my own interpretation.” writes Pastor Ben Shore (Loanhead Baptist Church).

If that statement was a correct statement, life would get pretty humorous.

Imagine the police stopping a car for speeding and the driver saying to the PC regarding the law, “Well that’s your interpretation! But I have my own interpretation.”

You would overhear children saying to their parents when being corrected because they broke the rules of their home, “Well that’s your interpretation! But, I have my own interpretation.”

If the truth be told, many people are not interested in knowing what the Bible says. They often want to tell the Bible what to say. Many modern religions are currently guilty of misrepresenting the Bible in the name of interpretation by saying, “But we interpret this to mean....”

For example, if it were asked...What does the Bible teach about Creation? What does the Bible teach about the family? What does the Bible teach about sin and the punishment for sin? What does the Bible teach about Heaven and Hell? None of these questions are honestly answered by saying, “My interpretation is...” The truthful answer is, “The Bible teaches...” The truthful answer is also always supported by verses from God’s Word.

If I said to an evolutionist regarding Charles Darwin’s Origin of the Species, “Millions of years is your interpretation. But, my interpretation is that Charles Darwin taught a literal six day creation and an earth that is less that 7,000 year old.” You would rightly tell me that I am misinterpreting the Origin of the Species and misrepresenting Charles Darwin.

Anyone who answers the questions above with their own, “interpretation” is guilty of misrepresenting God’s Word. The Bible is not to be interpreted by what we think but by what the Word of God says. “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation.” (2 Peter 1:20)

Why is this important? It is only through a knowledge of the truth that men can obtain God’s gift of salvation. As Jesus said, “I am the way, THE TRUTH, and the life, no man cometh unto the Father but by me.” (John 14:6)