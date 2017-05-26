Views from the Pews - Where is the love in today’s society?

In August 2016 The Black Eyed Peas released a charity version of their song “Where is the Love?”, writes Rev Peter Harris (St Mary’s and St Leonard’s Churches).

It’s on my favourite’s playlist and although this genre of music may not be to everyone’s taste the question “Where is the Love?” needs to answered by all of us.

The song includes these lines:

Whatever happened to the values of humanity

Whatever happened to the fairness and equality

Instead of spreading love we’re spreading animosity

Lack of understanding, leading us away from unity

As I look out at the world from my pew I too have to ask “where is the love?” I sense that at a national and a political level rather than looking for fairness and equality, and valuing humanity we are indeed spreading animosity. Pulling up the draw bridge and living happily in our castle, all sounds good from one angle of debate but disconnecting ourselves from the wider needs of our fellow citizens of earth dehumanises us and robs us of our true potential to love and to be loved.

Other lines from the song include:

If you only have love for your own race

Then you only leave space to discriminate

And to discriminate only generates hate

And when you hate then you’re bound to get irate,

Madness is what you demonstrate

And that’s exactly how anger works and operates

Man, you gotta have love just to set it straight

Take control of your mind and meditate

Let your soul gravitate to the love

Where is the love? Look out for love in action this week.

Sometimes it is difficult to see amidst all the negative news or even fake news but out there in our communities there are many people living out true and real love in action.

Volunteers at Food Banks, people running clubs and activities, helpers at Messy Church offering fun and food; individuals taking time to listen and chat, or simply sharing a gift with someone in need.

Each of us can be love in action where we are. So what will you do to answer the question “where is the love?”