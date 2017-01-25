Views sought on Danderhall school

Midlothian Council would like to hear your views on the replacement of Danderhall Primary School, playing facilities and community facilities.

To do this local residents are invited to a conversation at which education officers will present a range of options for the location of the new school. The conversation will be held on Thursday, January 26 at Danderhall Leisure Centre, Newton Church Road, Danderhall, at 7pm.

A report will then be presented to Midlothian Council in February and it would be beneficial to hear the views of local people on the options including parents, Parents Council, local residents, representatives from local groups and leisure centre users.

A formal consultation will take place after the February council meeting when there will be opportunities to discuss the plans and the possible locations before submitting your views.

Danderhall Community Council and Danderhall Action Group will host events to help you do this.

If you require further information please contact Derek Welsh, Communities Officer, Midlothian Council Tel 271 3452 or derek.welsh@midlothian.gov.uk.