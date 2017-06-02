Views still sought on Bonnyrigg school changes

Midlothian Council is still seeking your views on the proposal for Burnbrae and St Mary’s Primary Schools.

A separate consultation is also running proposing that the rest of the campus will be used as the replacement for St Mary’s RC Primary School.

If approved, using the capacity for Burnbrae’s early learning will happen when the new campus opens, planned for the 2018/19 school session.

The proposal would mean that: Burnbrae Primary School would operate over two sites under the management of one head teacher; all nursery and Primary 1 school pupils attending Burnbrae would attend the Hopefield campus on Rosewell Road, and all Primary 2 to Primary 7 school pupils attending Burnbrae would attend the existing school building on Burnbrae Road. The consultation ends on Tuesday, June 20.

The other consultation on whether St Mary’s Primary should move from Polton Street to the new school campus on Rosewell Road will end on Monday, June 19.

Paper copies of the consultation proposal documents are available from both primary schools and the Lasswade Centre. You can fill in the survey online. Paper copies of the survey can be returned to any Midlothian library or school. You can also email educationconsultation@midlothian.gov.uk or post them to Sandra Banks, Midlothian Council, Education, Communities & Economy, Freepost SCO 622, Dalkeith, EH22 OBR.

Once the consultation period is over, the views gathered will be considered by the council and Education Scotland.

The final consultation report will then be published in both electronic and printed form at least three weeks before council makes a decision on the proposal.

The council anticipates that the final consultation report, setting out a recommendation, will be presented to the meeting of the full Council on September 26.