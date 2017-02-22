Vintage footage of Midlothian to be screened

Come along to Dalkeith Arts Centre at 7pm on Thursday, February 23 for a free special screening of archive films from the National Library of Scotland Moving Image Archive.

The event is entitled “Midlothian Libraries present ‘A Kind of Seeing’”. The films featured will show Scotland’s industrial past and footage of 1930s Dalkeith and 1950s Penicuik. There will be live piano accompaniment by acclaimed silent film pianist and composer Jane Gardner.

Following the screening there will be a panel discussion with special guests including Sheena MacDougall of the National Library of Scotland Moving Image Archive. Complimentary refreshments will also be available.

Event curator Shona Thomson said: “I’m really excited to be able to bring these films back to Midlothian. The films of Dalkeith and Penicuik were originally made for those long-gone but not forgotten local cinemas that were once so popular in both towns. It’s a chance to re-live that magical cinema experience complete with live performance by Jane Gardner, one of Scotland’s leading silent film accompanists.”

This special one-off cinema experience follows the success of Midlothian Libraries’ new regular film clubs taking place across the area including Danderhall and Penicuik Libraries.

This event is part of the Scottish Library and Information Council’s Film Education Project and is supported by Creative Scotland and Film Hub Scotland.

Tickets to the event are free but booking is essential. Please contact Dalkeith Library to book tickets either by phone on 0131 663 2083, email dalkeith.library@Midlothian.gov.uk or in person from 2 White Hart Street, Dalkeith.