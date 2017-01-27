Virgin rolls out its broadband plans to councillors only

Virgin Media is refusing to reveal the details of a huge roll-out of high speed broadband across the county despite briefing Midlothian’s councillors last week.

The work would be most welcome in the county, with constant complaints from locals about the slow speed of broadband in what is Scotland’s fastest growing local authority area.

Labour councillor Jim Muirhead revealed the news to delighted members of Gorebridge Community Council at its meeting last week.

He said: “We had a briefing today from Virgin Media.

“It says it will stick to its target date of the next two and a half years to do Midlothian, starting in Loanhead because it has the police call centre.

“Then it will go to Bonnyrigg.

“It will try to keep the disruption to a minimum, doing work on pavements as much as it can to avoid road closures. It will also work weekends and evenings, with the co-operation of local people, to minimise the impact.

“It is talking about 200mb connections for houses and 300mb for businesses.

“This is great news for Gorebridge and Midlothian.”

Green councillor Ian Baxter also relayed the news at Bonnyrigg Community Council’s meeting last week.

Then he was told by Labour councillor Derek Milligan that he had been asked by Virgin to say silent.

A Virgin Media spokesperson, who would not provide details, would only say: “Virgin Media is continuing to look for more areas where we can expand our fibre network.

“We believe that residents in Midlothian should receive the faster broadband speeds and smarter TV they deserve.

“We encourage local councils to give this their full support and urge residents to come together and register for interest at www.virginmedia.com/cablemystreet.”