Vision to see membership of Midlothian commerce group rise

Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce’s new president Archie Paterson has pledged to continue to grow the organisation.

Mr Paterson, who is also the centre manager of the Midlothian Innovation Centre, takes over from East Lothian-based Keith Barbour.

The former banker said: “The chamber has developed over the last number of years to try and grow and support the businesses in Midlothian and East Lothian.

“The economic conditions have been difficult but there is a real opportunity now to grasp the nettle and the chamber is here to help businesses increase their profitability. By networking we can help find other opportunities to buy from and sell to. My aim is to develop this further and to grow the membership of the chamber to the benefit of all its members.”

Mr Paterson’s appointment was confirmed at the organisation’s annual general meeting in Edinburgh College.

George Archibald, the chamber’s chief executive officer, said that membership retention was strong.

He said that the chamber continued to grow despite tough economic times.