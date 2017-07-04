Visitor numbers on the increase at chapel

Rosslyn Chapel has exceeded its record visitor numbers for the second consecutive month.

Visitor numbers at the historic Midlothian Chapel in June showed that just under 23,000 people visited, an increase of 19 per cent on last June and 10 per cent higher than the previous record for June in 2006.

Figures in May showed that just over 20,000 people had visited, which was an increase of nine per cent on last May and four per cent higher than the previous record for May, also in 2006.

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “It is fantastic news that we have welcomed record numbers of visitors to Rosslyn Chapel over May and June. As a registered charity, Rosslyn Chapel Trust depends on income from visitors, donations and legacies to conserve the chapel for the future.’

The tourist attraction is open to visitors all year round. During the summer holidays, there will be a programme of living history activities and demonstrations, daily from Monday to Saturday, which will be included in the ticket price. Full details are available on the Chapel’s website – www.rosslynchapel.com.