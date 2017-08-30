Volunteer group up for new award

A local voluntary organisation is a finalist in the community section of the inaugural Scottish Women’s Awards, held this week in Glasgow.

Midlothian Voluntary Action (MVA), based at White Hart Street in Dalkeith, provides services and information to the community. It runs the Woodburn Day Care Club and hosts the Midlothian Community Care Forum Development Worker and the Social Enterprise Alliance Midlothian Development Worker.

Staff and volunteers at the MVA are delighted to be attending the black tie event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Lesley Kelly, deputy manager at MVA, said: “We are honoured to have been nominated for this award, which reflects the key role that women play in building local, vibrant communities.”

Rebecca McKinney, social enterprise co-ordinator at the MVA, said: “We are constantly inspired by the determination and energy of the female activists and social entrepreneurs whose projects we support, and this nomination reflects their work as well as our own.”

Midlothian Voluntary Action was founded in 1974, it currently has ten members of staff and 12 volunteers.

The Scottish Women’s Awards aim to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs, business women, professionals, civil servants, charity workers and many more that make a difference in Scotland.

Irfan Younis, CEO of awards organisers Creative Oceanic, said: “We have had a fantastic response from the public and we are looking forward to welcoming and acknowledging the most dedicated and successful Scottish women in a celebration of their tireless work.”