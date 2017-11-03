Water mains work set to trouble motorists

A £600,000 upgrade of the water mains network in Bilston could cause problems for local motorists over the coming months.

The project by Scottish Water’s alliance partner, Caledonia Water Alliance, will see a rolling programme of works to ensure customers can continue to enjoy clear, fresh, drinking water long into the future.

Work will begin on Monday with temporary traffic light’s set-up to enable the work to take place.

This includes three way temporary traffic lights for six months, at the junction of Seafield Moor Road (A703) and Seafield Road (A701). There will also be two way traffic lights for around five months on Seafield Moor Road (A703) from near to Sunnyside Cottage, and moving north in sections to Hillwoodlea.

From early December the access road to Easter Bush Campus, from the junction of Seafield Moor Road to Midlothian Innovation Centre will be close, with a diversion in place.