Work gets underway on new Midlothian cyclepath

The construction of a new walking and cycling route which will connect Shawfair to Gilmerton gets underway this month.

The 3km traffic-free route, will be delivered by Sustrans Scotland in partnership with City of Edinburgh Council, Midlothian Council and contractors RJ McLeod. It will run along the disused railway path which links communities living in Lasswade, Gilmerton, Danderhall and Shawfair.

It is hoped the new path, which is being funded by Transport Scotland through Sustrans Scotland’s National Cycle Network development fund, will encourage residents and visitors to explore the area by foot and bike.

Sustrans Scotland Engineer and Project Manager Paul Cronin said: “This project aims to deliver a valuable extension to the existing walking and cycling network within Edinburgh and Midlothian.

“With new housing developments set to start in the area over the next few years, we anticipate this path will become a key route for local residents who wish to walk and cycle.

“We will be working closely with local community councils and access groups to ensure the development of the path is safe and attractive for everyone to use.”

Construction of the route is set to start mid-month, and as part of the works traffic management will be in place on Old Dalkeith Road and Gilmerton Road at various stages.

The path is expected to be completed by December 2017.