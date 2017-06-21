Work to begin on new Penicuik housing development

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland has launched its much-anticipated development of new homes at Greenlaw Mill in Penicuik.

Over time the development will deliver 422 new homes, as well as 36 apartments and 23 new affordable homes and apartments.

Situated off Mauricewood Road, the launch of the first phase of new homes for sale at Greenlaw Mill follows on the heels of several successful Taylor Wimpey developments across the Midlothian area and it signals a great time to buy a new home for interested buyers.

The development offers a choice of new homes in a wide mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom family homes and apartments to appeal to a wide range of buyers, and it represents a significant investment in the local area by Taylor Wimpey East Scotland.

Prices in the first release of new homes for sale start from £200,000 for the three-bedroom Baxter up to £366,000 for the five-bedroom Wallace.

To complement the new homes, the overall plans for Greenlaw Mill also include the creation of an equipped play area and informal kick about areas, as well as the provision of an area of land for a small local retail or business centre.

Karen Armstrong, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland adds: ““Greenlaw Mill marks our ongoing commitment, investment and strong track record of delivering excellent quality developments in the Midlothian area. And we’re confident that Penicuik as a location will tick so many boxes for buyers.”