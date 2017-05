Mayfield and Easthouses residents will decide which groups will receive funding at a ‘decision day’ event.

You will be able to meet the groups who have applied for a grant and then vote for the group(s) that you believe should be successful. Refreshments will be provided.

For further information about these projects, email PBGrants@midlothian.gov.uk or go to www.midlothian.gov.uk and search for ‘Participatory Budgeting’.