Youngsters go radio ga-ga

Less than a year after starting an internet radio station from his bedroom, a Gorebridge teenager’s dream of a station for young people is taking off.

Keiran Harvey (16) started Youth Radio in July last year after launching a crowdfunding page to raise the set-up costs. He now runs the renamed Youth Radio Network full-time and recently oversaw his station’s move to offices at the Kabin in Loanhead.

Speaking ahead of the radio station’s appearance at the Great Scottish Walk at Holyrood Park on June 17 and 18, an excited Keiran said: “It’s been a dream come true. We got the funding for an office so we now have a base.

“Our listening figures are up to 1500 and our website is at 2500 so we are getting reach. It’s proving popular.

“I didn’t think it would go anywhere, but we took our time to get it out there and it’s growing. We have changed our name and logo so it’s just trying to get that out there.

“I’m very happy with how it’s going, there are investments needed but they will come in time, the Great Walk will help us get our name out and help for funding bids.”

Keen DJ Keiran, who still appears on local radio stations Black Diamond FM and Crystal FM, will continue to push his Youth Radio Network.

He said: “We now have 15 volunteers and are looking for more. We need to get more content so we are looking for new presenters, they can broadcast from home or come into our new office.

“There are two community radio stations in Midlothian but we are national, although based in Midlothian.

“We are also hoping to link up with Heavy Sound, the recording studio in the Kabin.”

For more information or to get involved go to www.theyouthradionetwork.com/