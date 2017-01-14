Search

Youngsters mine their heritage

Left to right - Cole Downie, Cerys Dunant, Hayley Eddleston, David McNair, Mya Barrett, Kiera Hobson, Aimee Swan

A new team of apprentices is preparing to start work at the former Lady Victoria Colliery, guiding young visitors to the tourist attraction.

