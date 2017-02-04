Letters to the Editor

Dalkeith High Street

Disappointed with features

Sir, – The recently resitred Burns’ Fountain looks like something left over from the lat visit of the “shows”.

Is there any evidence that the fountain was ever painted in such gaudy colours?

What does the planning committee think of it?

I must also say that I am disappointed that the setts marking the site of the last hanging in Dalkeith were not protected by a kerb to prevent motor vehicles parkings on such an important feature of the High Street. – Yours, etc.,

Lauchlan D MacLean

Lothian Bank

Dalkeith

