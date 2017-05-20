Letters to the Editor

Sad result - Party labels win over hard work

Sir, – I am not a member or supporter of the Greens but was dismayed and disgusted that former councillor Ian Baxter was not returned, as he deserved to be, for the Bonnyrigg Ward in the Midlothian Council elections on May 4.

It seems that party labels have counted for more in the minds and attitudes of too many electors than a record of five years devoted and distinguished service by Ian to the people of Bonnyrigg.

Apart from the huge amount of individual casework he has done over that time, newsletter delivery, claiming no councillor expenses and taking a special interest in local broadband provision, Ian has been a faithful attender, delivering valuable reports, at community council meetings throughout his term of office and a regular supporter of the Bonnyrigg Midwinter Duck Race, which has raised thousands of pounds for local charities for the 16 years of its existence.

A sad and ill-merited loss which people will come to regret. – Yours, etc.,

Bill MacDonald

via email

Have you seen something in the paper which has inspired you to put pen to paper?

Is there a local issue you want to get off your chest?

Send your letters to midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk