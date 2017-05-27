Letters to the Editor

Election thanks - Youngest ever councillor

Sir, – The population of Midlothian is nearing 90,000 and of that only 18 can have the privilege of representing our communities in Midlothian House as elected councillors.

On the 4th I became one of those 18 and I would like to thank each and every person who put their trust in me on May 4. I am very proud to have been elected as Midlothian’s youngest ever councillor along with the first Conservative councillor for Midlothian South and I will work tirelessly alongside my colleagues to put the people of Midlothian first. – Yours, etc.,

Cllr Kieran Munro

Midlothian South

