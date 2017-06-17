Letters to the Editor

SNP result - Still a force to be reckoned with

Sir, – There has been much attention paid to the fall in the number of SNP MPs from 56 to 35. However, let us put this into some perspective.

The SNP still won more seats in Scotland than all other parties combined, obtained the largest number of votes and delivered the second best result ever for the party.

Yes, a number of ‘big beasts’, primarily Alex Salmond and Angus Robertson lost their seats and will be a massive loss.

However, it was always going to be difficult to get anywhere close to the 2015 General Election result, which was a once in a generation outcome. The SNP, it should be noted, still form the third largest party at Westminster.

The Tories, who stood on a sole platform of opposition to a second independence referendum lost the election in Scotland and lost their majority in the UK. Indeed, the SNP have more than double the number of Scottish seats than the Tories, who have been heavily defeated.

Instead of strength and stability, the Tories now seem headed for an extended period of infighting, with Brexit negotiations set to begin in just 10 days.

Both the Scottish and UK results show a massive rejection of Tory austerity and an extreme Brexit. This result – combined with the hung Parliament – makes Scotland’s influence pivotal at Westminster. – Yours, etc.,

Alex Orr

Leamington Terrace

Edinburgh

