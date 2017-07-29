Letters to the Editor

City Deal - Local voices must be heard

Sir, – The Edinburgh City Region Deal will undoubtedly bring welcome and needed capital investment to the capital and beyond. But if this project is to really deliver for communities across the geography, then it can’t simply be about Edinburgh.

£120m for the long-promised Sheriffhall roundabout flyover is very welcome but the city bypass will remain a traffic jam holding up trade across half of Scotland. It must be addressed by the Scottish Government soon.

Local views must be considered – too much of this deal has been cooked up behind closed-doors. We suggest an independent champion for local firms should be appointed to the project’s board to ensure that the effect on local businesses is considered at every turn. This individual would be a key point of contact for the 45,000 businesses in the region, while teeing up firms to bid for contracts. With more than a billion pounds of spending planned, we must maximise the local economic impact. – Yours, etc.,

Gordon Henderson

East of Scotland

Senior Development Manager

Federation of Small Businesses

Have you seen something in the paper which has inspired you to put pen to paper?

Is there a local issue you want to get off your chest?

Send your letters to midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk