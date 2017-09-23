Letters to the Editor

Power struggle - There’s still life in Old King Coal

Sir, – World-wide coal-fired power plants are being built at a faster rate than those being decommissioned and new “coal-fired” electricity outstrips electricity lost by a factor of five.

Even “nuclear” countries, including Japan, South Africa and Vietnam are increasing their exposure to coal-powered investment with over 50 new plants between them.

I fail see the economic or environmental sense in de-industrialising Scotland and importing products manufactured overseas with higher emissions. – Yours, etc.,

Rev Dr John Cameron

via email

