Letters to the Editor

Sir, – Now that we have nice new parking notices in the centre of Bonnyrigg (and other places as well, no doubt) does that mean that these regulations will be enforced? If not, a significant amount of money will have been wasted.

It is also interesting to note that the detail of loading conditions given on the signs does not match the meaning of the yellow kerb markings. – Yours, etc.,

