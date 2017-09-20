Arniston lose out to top of the league Fauldhouse

Fauldhouse United visited Arniston at Newbyres Park last Saturday and it was two controversial second half penalties which sealed the points for the visitors despite a strong performance from Arniston.

Arniston were caught out in the first minute when a cross from the left wing from Matthew Bennett found Samuel Watson for an easy tap in goal.

Arniston replied with some positive play that only lacked a decent finishing touch to get the equaliser with chances there for the taking.

This good Arniston spell was also thwarted by some excellent work from the United keeper John Hutchison who proved to be a stumbling block with saves denying Michael Deland, Scott Devlin and a Jack Fairgrieve chance which took a deflection into the keeper’s arms.

On 19 minutes Arniston had to clear the ball off the line from from a corner.

But the home side drew level on 26 minutes with an excellent finish from Jack Hay following a through pass from Stephen Woods.

More Arniston pressure saw them press with five corners around the half hour mark but Hutchison saved the United again and with the half time coming a shot from Liam McIntosh just missed the target.

The second half saw Arniston have some defending but McTernan, Fairgrieve and Deland all had opportunities before Fauldhouse were awarded a penalty on 71 minutes for a foul by McIntosh on Misanjo which saw Liam booked and David O’Donnell score from the resultant spot kick.

On 80 minutes Stephen Woods slipped on the rain-sodden surface and his hands caught the ball with referee Lee awarding Fauldhouse another penalty which O’Donnell again scored to wrap the points for the visitors.

Arniston: Cornet, Jeffrey, Deland, Callaghan, Woods, McTernan, Somerville, Devlin, Fairgrieve, Hay, McIntosh. Subs; Watson, Miller, Aitchison, Waugh, Sanderson.