25 years on and still going strong

Pupils at primary schools in Gorebridge are getting ready to compete in the annual Neil Wyse football tournament.

The tourmanent, organised by the late, former Gorebridge Primary School janitor Alex Pearson, was staged in memory of young Neil, who was tragically killed 25 years ago.

The tournament, which continues to be organised by Alex’s wife Jane and son Craig celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The event will be staged on Thursday, May 25, and will feature boys and girls teams from the town’s four schools – Gorebridge, St Andrews, Stobhill and Gore Glen.

Jane said: ‘‘After Alex passed away we promised him we would continue to organise the annual event for the schools. The children really look forward to it each year.’’