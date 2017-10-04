A fitting victory as players pay respects to ‘Foff’

Easthouses Lily MW entertained Harthill Royal in their first meeting since both clubs returned to Junior football.

There was also a minute’s silence in remembrance of long serving club treasurer Jim (Foff) Forrest and it was also good to see his immediate family at the game.

Easthouses opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Keith Buckley was fouled 20 yards out and from the resultant free kick Gary Shearer sublimely slotted the ball into the far corner of the Harthill net.

It stayed that way till the 41st minute when Easthouses grabbed their second from a superb through ball by Shaun Moffat finding Lewis Russell who hit the back of the Harthill net.

Two minutes later Easthouses got their third goal as man of the match Chris Taylor found Russell again with a superb through ball but this time the big chap hit the post before fellow striker Keith Buckley slotted home the rebound.

Harthill got themselves back into the game within the third minute of the second half with the Lily’s Paul McDermott adjudged to have pushed a Harthill forward in the box and from the resultant penalty kick the visitors made it 3-1.

This seemed to inspire Harthill for all of two minutes as in the 50th minute Easthouses got the goal of the game with Ross McManus finding Keith Buckley with a superb pass out of defence and the striker chested it down and laid it into the path of McDermott whose ferocious effort hit the back of the net like a rocket to make it 4-1.

The last 20 minutes belonged to Harthill as they tried, but failed to get back into the game.

Foff was certainly looking down on the lads as a good performance and three points made his immediate family who were at the game very happy.

Easthouses Lily: Findlay, Moffat, McManus, Hall, Nethery, Russell, Barrie, McDermott, Shearer, Taylor, Buckley. Subs: Arthur, Ferguson, Hamilton, McCormack, Henderson.