Arniston dump eight man Tayport

Arniston Rangers grabbed an excellent result at Tayport as the hosts finished with just eight men.

Tayport losing their discipline as the ‘Port fell foul of the referee in 68 minutes with the first red card followed by two more late on.

Arniston had matched Tayport’s physical approach throughout and following an early goalline clearance Arnie went 1-0 up in five minutes through a scrambled strike from Keiron Somerville though in scoring Keiron took an ankle injury and had to be substituted.

Tayport were to take the initiative after that as Arniston fought to defend their narrow lead with a goalline clearance denying the ‘Port as well as two excellent Dale Cornet saves.

Arniston held out at 1-0 until the break but just one minute into that second half it was 1-1 when a defensive slip led to a goalmouth scramble ending with Tayport grabbing the equaliser.

But Arniston fought back well and in 68 minutes went 2-1 ahead via the penalty pot after Lumbert had been felled as last man.

And after the red card was shown it was Greg Callaghan who scored from the resultant spot kick to edge Arniston deservedly ahead.

Tayport battled for an equaliser but Arniston’s high energy levels kept them on top and on 80 minutes Tayport went down to nine men and, worse still, down to eight in the final minute.

Arniston had only 12 players at their disposal but they hope to have Darren McTernan and Chris Tobin back for Saturday’s visit of Forfar West End.

Next week’s kick off is 1.30pm as Forfar West End have a race night that night.

Arniston: Cornet, Jeffrey, Deland, Callaghan, Brady, Langdale, Leslie, Somerville, McFadden, Kataleza, Porteous. Subs: Lucas, McCaul, Trialist, Landells, Ritchie.