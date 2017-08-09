Arniston have to be content with one point against Hibs

Arniston collected their first Premier league point of the new season with boss Jock Landells taking a lot of positives from the team’s performance.

With a full squad of Arniston players in attendance, pivot David Dunn was on the bench as he carried an injury, so Stephen Woods played the centre half role and did exceedingly well.

Back in goals for Arniston was Dale Cornet who had a composed game while also on the starting line up was Greg Callaghan with Michael Deland and David Jeffrey also in defence.

Despite a good first half display from Arniston on a tight pitch and greasy conditions due to the weather, a goalless first half did not really reflect the first half Arniston display.

But a strong attitude saw Arniston keep a clean sheet with good work up front by Keiron Somerville and Jack Fairgrieve.

In the second half Arniston had a wee bit of a wobble but Landell’s men never gave up trying, chasing back if losing possession and closing down opponents in posession.

Newly promoted to the Premier League Thornton went a goal behind in in 77 minutes when a driving run by Jack Fairgrieve saw him cut in from the left before smashing a shot past Hibs’ keeper Ryan Linton to put Arniston 1-0 ahead for their first goal of the new competitive season.

It took a special goal from the Hibs to equalise and just five minutes later a superb shot from Adam Drummond beat Cornet for the Fifers’ equaliser.

Danny McFadden next looked to have been toppled in the penalty area but the referee thought otherwise and McFadden was yellow carded for simulation.

At the finish a chance fell to Greg Callaghan with a last minute header but he saw the ball go over the target leaving it at the finish a goal apiece.

Arniston: Cornet, Jeffrey, Deland, Callaghan, Woods, McTernan, Millar, Somerville, Fairgrieve, Watson, Waugh. Subs: Begbie, Sanderson, Dunn, McFadden, Doig.