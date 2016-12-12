Arniston leave it late

Arniston Rangers left it late before claiming the winner against Glenrothes last Saturday.

Arniston were boosted by the return of Chris Tobin and Lumbert Kataleza while back from Edinburgh United came Danny McFadden who came off the bench to get the late late winner.

Arniston made a positive start netting their 22nd league goal of the season in just 15 minutes when a fine headed goal by on loan Berwick Rangers player Ryan Porteous, his third in as many games.

But the Fifers equalised in 25 minutes when Arnie lost possession in midfield and allowed the visitors to counter attack and grab a goal to square it at one apiece.

This took the wind out of Arniston’s sails for a spell as the competitive match saw Glenrothes take heart from that goal as Arniston had to hold out till the break.

Boss Jock Landells urged patience from his team for the second half wary of the Fifers threat as Glenrothes made it a difficult test for the Arnie despite Arniston being the better team.

The outlook changed somewhat into the later stages of the contest as Glenrothes were reduced to 10 men following a second yellow card and round the 70 minute mark Arniston shuffled the pack looking for the winner.

However it did not come until the 88th minute when super sub Danny McFadden netted the welcome winner to cue huge Arnie celebrations for Arniston’s ninth League win of the season.

They just missed out on going third top as Kennoway won 3-0 away at Dundee Violet although Arniston have a game in hand.

Arniston now face two huge Premier League games before and after the festive break.

This Saturday they are at home to sixth top Tranent who impressively won 4-2 at home to Dundee Downfield last Saturday and on January 7, Arniston will at Sauchie.

Arniston: Cornet, Langdale, Deland, Callaghan ,Brady, McTernan, Leslie, Lucas, Somerville, Kataleza, Porteopus. Subs: Faulds, Doig, Watson, Tobin, McFadden.