Arniston leave it late to secure draw

Arniston were missing five players as they faced the Saints for the third time this season this time in the league.

The hosts saw the better of the first half but Arniston dug deep to square the match at 1-1 at half time.

Arniston were to twice hit back to equalise and in the end gained a deserved league point in a fair result overall.

The Saints pressed for an early goal but it was a determined Arniston defence ably led by keeper Dale Cornet that held their own until the 25th minute when a wayward pass set up a free hit for the home striker who crashed a 30 yard shot past Cornet into the net.

Arniston fell out of it for a spell after that but battled hard to deny Saints a further goal and instead it was Arniston on the stroke of half time who equalised when a Liam McIntosh corner was flapped at by the Saints keeper and the ball finished up in the hosts’ net giving Arniston an ideal boost, leading to a more encouraging half time team talk from boss Jock Landells.

And it was against the run of play with Arniston pressing downhill in the second half when in the 54th the home side went 2-1 ahead with a simple tap in goal catching out the Rangers’ defence.

But Arniston responded well and pressed for the equaliser shuffling their line up to a 4-3-3 attacking style and finally just three minutes from time they deservedly got their equaliser at 2-2 with an excellent shot home from just outside the penalty area from man of the match Liam McIntosh.

Even in the last minute Arniston could have grabbed a winner when sub Danny McFadden looked to score only for a slip to deny Danny at the vital moment but boss Jock was pleased with his point.

Arniston: Cornet, Fleming, Deland, Woods, Jeffrey, McTernan, Thomson, Devlin, Hay, Watson, McIntosh. Subs: McFadden, Miller, Waugh, McCaul, Trialist.