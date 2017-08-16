Arniston rack up hat-trick of draws

Arniston’s third consecutive draw left them still looking for their first win of the new season.

Arniston reckoned they had 70 per cent of the game against Blackburn so viewed the result as two points dropped again following similar results against Thornton and Tranent.

The home side were stronger in the first half against an average but hard working Blackburn newly promoted from the South League as runners-up to Dunbar.

The lack of goals cost the Arnie as boss Jock Landells sees the ongoing team building as “work in progress’’.

The visitors had a stronger second half as Arnie looked to run out of steam following their tough midweek clash with Tranent.

A goalless first half left some disappointment on the terraces which became even more so in 52 minutes when a slower to get going Arniston fell behind 1-0 to a Blackburn goal as Browne’s finish beat Dale Cornet.

Arniston, however, replied just three minutes later with a headed goal from Darren McTernan squaring the match with all to play for a winner.

Keiron Somerville and Michael Deland were the stand out players for Arniston before they made a substitution in Danny McFadden who was firstly unlucky with a chance which was blocked but in the process he sustained a knee injury which saw him taken off.

Two late chances to the visitors almost saw them rob Arniston of a point.

The first blocked by Greg Callaghan and the second chance hit over the bar leaving the outcome all square and a share of the points.

Arniston: Cornet, Jeffrey, Deland, Callaghan, Woods, McTernan, Thomson, Somerville, Fairgrieve, Watson, Waugh. Subs: Begbie, Sanderson, Dunn, Doig, McFadden.