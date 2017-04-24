Arniston recover from two goals down in Fife

Glenrothes 3 Arniston Rangers 3

A double Glens whammy around the 16 minute mark saw Arniston stumble 2-0 down but just before half time they pulled it back to 2-1 to grab a lifeline at the interval.

Arniston began well and might have gone ahead but for missed chances seeing Lumbo denied by an excellent save by the home keeper and Chris Tobin shooting over the bar from 12 yards out.

Instead it was Glenrothes against the run of play who scored twice in a minute firstly through Schiavone after a long through ball was not cut out by the Arnie defence.

It was 2-0 directly from the restart after the goal whe Callaghan’s opening pass meant for Lumbo was instead picked up by Simpson who elected to shoot home from all of 40 yards catching keeper Cornet off his line.

Arniston had lost that early promise but still to their credit they kept plugging away and it was a diferent game just before half time when a penalty award saw Greg Callghan shoot home the resultant spot kick to see Arniston in at the break trailing just 2-1.

But within a minute of the second half it was back to 3-1 as a corner was missed by keeper Cornet and the ball was stabbed into the Arniston net from just six yards out.

Under new management Glenrothes looked to be heading for all three points but battling Arniston pulled it back to 3-2 with Danny McFadden netting for the Gorebridge men in 72 minutes just before McFadden was substituted by Daren Leslie as Arniston switched to a 3-4-3 formation.

It was a fourth week in a row that Arniston had only 12 players available but their determination and fine midfield play by Kieron Somerville was rewarded in 83 minutes with a stunning equaliser with Chris Tobin the marksman to level the scoring at 3-3.

Arniston chased the ultimate winner but only an excellent tip over save by the Glens’ keeper denied a Porteous netbound header.

A point away from home still pleased boss Jock Landells especially coming back from 3-1 down as Arniston sit sixth, one point behind Tranent, and with a game in hand to come.

Arniston Rangers: Cornet, Langdale, Deland, Callaghan, Brady, Somerville, Tobin, Lucas, McFadden, Kataleza, Porteous. Sub: Leslie.