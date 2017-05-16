Arniston slump as they are hit for six by Sauchie

Sauchie won promotion to next season’s Super League last Saturday at Newbyres Park in some style with a 6-0 demolition job on hosts Arniston.

Sauchie coincidentally had also won the Premier title five years earlier at Arniston with a 4-2 victory there.

It took the visitors just nine minutes to set them on their title winning ways when Sauchie’s Ryan Millar scored the opener after Arnie failed to clear their lines of a dangerous bouncing ball and his low shot into the corner of the net beat deputy keeper Andy Ritchie.

Arniston were on the back foot as Sauchie took control but gradually they had a good spell before a double whammy saw Sauchie strike twice to grab a 3-0 lead and the path to victory.

In 36 minutes it was 2-0 when again a loose ball in the home penalty area was not cleared and Millar grabbed his and Sauchie’s second goal beating Ritchie low down to his right.

And with Arniston reeling it was 3-0 just one minute later as Joshua Flood scored for Sauchie with another goal into the corner of the Arniston net to put the visitors in command leading 3-0 at half time.

Arniston replaced an injured Ryan Porteous with Nicky Faulds on the restart with Michael Deland reverting to left back position but any hopes of an Arniston comeback were eclipsed just six minutes into the second half with a two goals in a minute from the visitors.

Sauchie substitute Stephen Higgins notched goal four with a break of the ball setting it up nicely for his finish followed by number five a minute later as Millar got his hat-trick as he outwrestled Faulds to poke the ball into the Arnie net.

Lumbert Kataleza did hit the Sauchie crossbar with a fine shot but Higgins made it six in 67 minutes with a stunning 25 yard shot hitting Ritchie’s net.

Arniston: Ritchie, Langdale ,Porteous, Jeffrey, Brady, McTernan, Tobin, Somerville, Leslie, Kataela, Deland. Subs: McFadden, Doig, Faulds, Trialist, Ferguson.