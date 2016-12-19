Bo’ness punish missed Star opportunities.

Newtongrange Star were punished for failing to take their chances as they went down 4-1 at Bo’ness last Saturday which saw both teams down to ten men.

Newtongrange Star were punished for failing to take their chances as they went down 4-1 at Bo’ness last Saturday which saw both teams down to ten men.

Star had the first glimpse of goal after 11 minutes when a Lee Currie free kick was deflected to Kevin Bracks on the edge of the box. His control let him down and the chance was gone however.

Bo’ness opened the score somewhat against the run of play courtesy of a Star defensive mistake.

A deep cross to the back post should have been allowed to go out by Jordan Cropley.

He however attempted to head it away but only managed to nod it to Simpson who fired the ball back across goal for Keast to turn and fire home, 1-0 to United.

Currie next did well to win the ball 25 yards from goal and play in Kyle Lander.

His effort though was blocked by a combination of Clark and Campbell.

The resultant corner was played to Currie who appeared to be tripped on the edge of the box but the referee allowed the ball to run to Neil Martynuik whose deep cross was headed goal ward by Kenny O’Brien only for Campbell to clear from inside the six yard box.

The home side came close after 27 minutes when Simpson was allowed to stride forward and fire an effort from 25 yards which brought a stunning one handed save out of keeper Liam Amos.

Keast followed in and with the goal gaping Keast somehow managed to knock the ball over the bar.

Jack Wilson was booked after 36 minutes for delaying a free kick to be taken before Star were delivered a hammer blow after 42 minutes.

Cropley lost the ball out on the touchline and when it was delivered into the box it bounced awkwardly and struck O’Brien’s hand as it was bouncing harmlessly out.

To everyone’s amazement a penalty was awarded which Snowdon converted putting Boness in at the break 2-0 ahead.

The Star should have pulled a goal back seconds into the second half when Cropley was clean through after being played in by a delightful dink over the defence by Bracks.

However Jordan delayed his shot which allowed keeper Clark to smother the ball.

Bo’ness had the ball in the net after 47 minutes only for the ref to rule it out for offside before a brilliant diagonal ball over Scott Swaney’s head released Keast.

He cut inside only to be stopped by a magnificent tackle by Sean Lally.

Gary Hamilton was booked after 56 minutes and saw Simpson take the resulting free kick which deflected off the wall and behind for a corner.

O’Brien next did well to pressure Sloan into making a mistake after 60 minutes.

He did well to cut inside but instead of squaring the ball fired an effort which was saved by Clark’s legs.

Martynuik was caught in possession next after 62 minutes allowing Keast to burst through on goal.

Amos did well to force him wide allowing the defence to get back and scramble it clear.

Star went quickly up the park where O’Brien was tripped on the edge of the box by Hunter who earning himself a booking but Currie blasted the free kick miles over.

Colin Strickland replaced Eddinston for United after 71 minutes and within seconds of entering the field of play he fired Bo’ness further ahead as he picked the ball up on the edge of the 18 yard box and fired an effort which Amos allowed to slip under his body.

It got worse for Star just two minutes later when Wilson was adjudged to have tripped the Bo’ness striker in the box and Snowdon again converted the with Wilson was shown his second yellow of the day and thus red.

Brian Murray replaced O’Brien before United’s Campbell was lucky not to see red for a two-footed lunge on Lander after 78 minutes.

Campbell only lasted another minute however as he received another yellow for bringing Cropley down in the box.

The Star striker Cropley picked himself up and fired home a consolation goal.

Cropley was booked for his reaction to the challenge.

The referee by this time appeared to have lost all control of the game as Wright was booked for raising his hands and also Cropley who appeared to kick out at him when he was lying on the turf before Currie was booked for a two footed lunge to which Hunter reacted by jumping on top of him and throwing a couple of punches.

Although the referee saw this and spoke to him he did not deem it fit to show a further card.

Lander was booked in the 90th minute as Star lost their 11th overall match of the season.

Star: Amos, Lally, Hamilton, Swaney, Martynuik, Bracks, Wilson, Currie, O’Brien, Cropley, Lander. Subs: Newman, Murray, Sinclair, Richardson, Flynn